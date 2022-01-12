Ambient 18 Click is a compact add-on board used to sense the amount of the present ambient light. This board features the BH1680FVC, an analog current-output ambient light sensor from Rohm Semiconductor. The BH1680FVC can detect a wide range of illuminance up to 10klx and provides excellent responsivity close to the human eyes' response. Besides, it is also characterized by low sensitivity variation across various light sources, a built-in shutdown function, and the ability to process the output signal in analog or digital form.

This Click board™ is the most suitable for obtaining ambient light data for adjusting brightness in applications that require power saving and better visibility.

For more information about Ambient 18 Click, please visit the product page.

