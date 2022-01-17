Ambient 15 Click is a compact add-on board used to measure the amount of the present ambient light. This board features the TSL2584TSV, a very-high sensitivity light-to-digital converter with an I2C interface that transforms light intensity into a digital output signal from AMS-AG. The TSL2584TSV’s near-photopic response produces a highly accurate lux measurement up to 33klx even when mounted behind dark glass. Filtering out unwanted IR light enables the sensor to measure the ambient light more accurately, thus producing a near-photopic response. It is designed to control the brightness in various applications based on ambient light availability, brightness for optimum visibility, and energy efficiency. Operation in a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C ensures stable operation under extreme conditions.

This Click board™ is the most suitable for obtaining ambient light data for adjusting brightness in applications that require power saving and better visibility.

For more information about Ambient 15 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE