Ambient 14 Click for ambient light and proximity detection applications

Measure the ambient light intensity and detect the presence/absence of objects with TMD2755

Ambient 14 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate ambient light and proximity detection. Powered by the TMD2755 advanced sensor from ams OSRAM, it offers exceptional performance and versatility.

KEY FEATURES:



Integrated functionality: Combines both ambient light and proximity sensing into a single module

High accuracy: Provides precise measurements for both light and proximity

Infrared VCSEL: Uses an infrared light source for accurate proximity detection

Offset adjustment and ambient light subtraction: Ensures accurate measurements even in challenging conditions

16-bit data output: Delivers high-resolution data for precise control

I2C communication: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers

Interrupt-driven events: Triggers events based on changes in light or proximity

Low power consumption: Suitable for battery-powered devices

APPLICATIONS:



Adjust screen brightness based on ambient light conditions and detects user proximity for auto-lock/unlock

Optimize display brightness and power consumption based on ambient light

Enable gesture-based controls or proximity-based activation of features

