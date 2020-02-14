The Ambient 11 Click is a Click board™ equipped with the VEML6035, a low power, high sensitivity, I2C ambient light sensor from Vishay Semiconductors.

Because of the possibilities its features offer, the Ambient 11 Click can be used as an ambient light sensor for mobile devices, industrial lighting operation, and as an optical switch for consumer, computing and industrial devices and displays.

This Click Board™ is designed to be operated only with 3V3 logic level. A proper logic voltage level conversion should be performed before the Click board™ is used with MCUs with logic levels of 5V.

For more information about the Ambient 11 Click, please visit the product page.

