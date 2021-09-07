Ambient 10 Click is a compact add-on board used to sense the amount of the present ambient light. This board features the APDS-9006-020, analog-output ambient light photosensor from Broadcom Limited. It consists of a spectrally suited photosensor, which provides excellent responsivity that is close to the response of the human eyes. Besides, it is also characterized by good output linearity across a wide illumination range, low sensitivity variation across various light sources, and comes with the ability to process the output signal in analog or digital form.

This Click board™ is the most suitable for obtaining ambient light data for adjusting brightness in applications that require power saving and better visibility.

