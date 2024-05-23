Aluminum heatsink with conductive adhesive tape providing effective heat dissipation

Provide heat transfer capabilities to dissipate heat away from electronic components

This aluminum heatsink with pre-applied thermal adhesive tape offers a reliable and efficient cooling solution for various electronic components. The ultra-thin design allows for easy integration into space-constrained environments, while the strong thermal adhesive backing ensures a secure transfer of heat from the component to the heat sink.

KEY FEATURES:

Effective heat dissipation: Draw heat away from electronic components, promoting optimal performance and lifespan.

Draw heat away from electronic components, promoting optimal performance and lifespan. Versatile applications: Suitable for a wide range of electronic devices.

Suitable for a wide range of electronic devices. Easy installation: Pre-applied thermal adhesive tape eliminates the need for messy thermal paste and simplifies installation.

Pre-applied thermal adhesive tape eliminates the need for messy thermal paste and simplifies installation. Compact design: Thin profile integrates seamlessly into space-limited applications.

Thin profile integrates seamlessly into space-limited applications. Strong thermal conductivity: Aluminum construction efficiently conducts heat away from the component.

APPLICATIONS:

Enhance PC's thermal management by attaching this heat sink to your VRMs or MOSFETs, providing effective heat dissipation for critical components.

by attaching this heat sink to your VRMs or MOSFETs, providing effective heat dissipation for critical components. Keep 3D printer's stepper motors cool and running smoothly with this easy-to-install heat sink and thermal adhesive tape, providing effective heat dissipation for optimal performance.

with this easy-to-install heat sink and thermal adhesive tape, providing effective heat dissipation for optimal performance. Dissipate heat from your powerful LEDs to prevent overheating and ensure long-lasting performance, using this compact heat sink with pre-applied thermal adhesive.

to prevent overheating and ensure long-lasting performance, using this compact heat sink with pre-applied thermal adhesive. Replace worn-out heat sinks on various electronic devices, providing effective heat dissipation for components like ICs, stepper drivers, MOSFETs, VRM GPUs, and more, for revived performance.





For more information about Aluminum heatsink with conductive adhesive tape, visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE