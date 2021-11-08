Altitude 5 Click is a compact add-on board allowing high-resolution barometric pressure measurement. This board features the KP236, an analog barometric air pressure sensor based on a capacitive principle from Infineon Technologies. The KP236 is primarily developed for measuring barometric air pressure but can also be used in other application fields. It is surface micro-machined with a monolithic integrated signal conditioning circuit implemented in BiCMOS technology. The calibrated transfer function converts pressure into an analog output signal in a range of 40kPa to 115kPa. However, the choice of signal processing is up to the user; more precisely, the user can process the output signal in analog or digital form.

The high accuracy and the high sensitivity of the KP236 make this Click board™ suitable for advanced automotive applications and industrial and consumer applications.

