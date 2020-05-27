Altitude 4 Click introduces an absolute pressure sensor with digital output for low-cost applications labeled as NPA-201. The NovaSensor NPA-201 digital output absolute pressure sensor provides low power consumption and compact size, making it ideal for battery-powered and mobile applications or any application where size is a constraint. In today’s growing market for portable electronics and wearables with multiple parameters being measured, many applications require an accurate measurement of barometric pressure to determine factors such as altitude. Altitude 4 click employs a MEMS pressure sensor with a signal-conditioning IC to provide accurate pressure measurements from 260 to 1260 mBar. Measurement values are provided at the digital output pins through an I2C interface.

Altitude 4 Click board™ can be used as a pressure sensor for mobile devices, indoor and outdoor navigation, enhancement of GPS navigation, altimeter and barometer for portable devices, weather station equipment, leisure and sports, Hard Disk Drive (HDD), and weather forecast.

