All SigFox Click boards™ are now subscribed to the Sigfox network!

We have great news! From now on, all of our SigFox modules will be subscribed to the Sigfox network for a duration of one year.

When you buy any of the SigFox Click boards™, you can:

Quickly activate your kit on the Sigfox network and test the Click boards

Avoid waiting or contract signing with the Sigfox group for each module or user

Get a one year license from the moment of activation and FREE testing of the clicks

Why choose Sigfox?

Sigfox is the first global IoT network to acquire data from billions of objects, without the need to establish and maintain network connections. In the world of wireless connectivity, this unique approach where there is no overhead signaling, a compact and optimized protocol, and where objects are independent of the network (not attached to it). Sigfox offers a software-based communications solution, where all the computing complexity and the network are managed in the Cloud, rather than on the devices. Sigfox drastically reduces energy consumption and costs of connected devices.

Check out more about the Sigfox network coverage. Learn more about the use cases, as well as about how to get started with Sigfox.

MikroE SigFox Click board™ line ensures an easy connection of your device to the Sigfox network, now with even more commodities such as quick activation, no-contract signing, and one year license pre-assigned to each individual Click board™.

Learn more about these products on our website.