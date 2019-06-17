Algorithm support for tracking physical activity

Pedometer Click is designed to track the physical activity: to sense and count steps taken by its user. For example, it can measure how many calories somebody burned and because of its small size, it can be used in various healthcare products.

It is equipped with the STP201M module, a 3D pedometer module with an IC chipset, which includes a precise G-sensor and MCU.

Pedometer click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

