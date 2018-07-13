Alcohol 2 click - accurate ethanol gas sensor

If you're looking for an ideal product for your alcohol breathalyzer application, alcohol breath tester or atmospheric ethanol presence detection application look no further. Alcohol 2 click is here to help you out.



Alcohol 2 click is a very accurate ethanol gas sensor Click board™, equipped with the SPEC amperometric gas sensor which electrochemically reacts with the ethanol. It is supported by the LMP91000, a high-precision integrated analog front-end IC (AFE), perfectly suited for use in electrochemical sensing applications.



LMP91000 provides the complete sensor solution, generating the output voltage which is proportional to the sensor current.

