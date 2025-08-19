Air Velocity 2 Click for airflow monitoring in various environmental and industrial applications

Get air velocity sensing for critical environmental and industrial applications with FS3000-1015

Air Velocity 2 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise air velocity measurements for airflow monitoring in various environmental and industrial applications. It is based on the FS3000-1015, a digital air velocity sensor module from Renesas.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping MEMS Thermopile-Based Sensor: Uses advanced MEMS technology for air velocity sensing

Uses advanced MEMS technology for air velocity sensing 12-bit Digital Output Resolution: Provides high-resolution digital readings

Provides high-resolution digital readings Measurement Range: Supports air velocity readings from 0 to 15 meters per second

Supports air velocity readings from 0 to 15 meters per second Robust Thermal Isolation Technology: Features "solid" thermal isolation for reliable performance

Features "solid" thermal isolation for reliable performance Silicon-Carbide Protective Coating: Enhances durability and resistance to harsh environments

Enhances durability and resistance to harsh environments High Resistance: Resistant to vibration, pressure shock, and surface contamination

Resistant to vibration, pressure shock, and surface contamination I2C Interface: Communicates with the host microcontroller via the I2C interface

APPLICATIONS:



Monitors and controls airflow in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ( HVAC ) systems

) systems Optimizes cooling efficiency and prevents hot spots in data centers

Ensures precise control of airflow in cleanroom environments

Monitors airflow rates for efficient filtration and collection

for efficient filtration and collection Used in various environmental sensing applications requiring air velocity data

Provides airflow feedback for industrial processes

For more information about Air Velocity 2 Click visit the official product page.



