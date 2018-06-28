Air quality 5 click - detect pollution, carbon monoxide, methane, and more

Our newest Click board™ can keep you safe in harsh environments. Think of it as a canary the miners used in the last century. Air quality 5 click will let you know if the level of pollution in the air around you is dangerous or not.

Air quality 5 click is especially suited for harsh and robust industrial environments, as a gas alarm, for example.

Air quality 5 click

Air quality 5 click detects gas pollution from various types of gases. It provides the gas reading from the most common ones - carbon monoxide, ethanol, nitrogen dioxide, etc. You can see the full list on the product page and the sensor datasheet.

The main component on this Click board™ is MiCS-6814 triple MOS sensor from SGX Sensortech. Air quality 5 click also contains a 12-bit ADC from Texas Instruments.

Air quality 5 click is better suited for applications that require relative gas measurements, rather than absolute gas concentrations.

