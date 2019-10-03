Air Quality 4 click in quality use

The applications of our products are numerous, but it is always great to see a potential project come to life.

The project we are talking about is the Azure Sphere and Mikroe Air Quality Sending to IoT Central that you can check out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

In this particular project, the creator used our Air Quality 4 click, that uses the SGP30 sensor from SENSIRION. The mentioned sensor produces information about two air quality parameters: CO2 and TVOC. The CO2 value is measured in parts per million, and the inicial value is 400 ppm, and the TVOC is measured in parts per billion and the inicial value is zero.

We owe a special thank you to Walter Silvestre Coan, the creator of this practical project.

