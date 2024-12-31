Air Quality 12 Click a digital gas sensor module for monitoring indoor air quality

Detect and measure total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), indoor air quality (IAQ), and estimated carbon dioxide (eCO2) levels with RRH46410

Air Quality 12 Click is a compact add-on board designed to monitor indoor air quality. Based on the RRH46410 digital gas sensor module from Renesas, it offers precise and reliable measurements of various air pollutants.

KEY FEATURES:



Advanced gas sensing technology: Employs metal oxide (MOx) chemiresistor technology for precise gas detection

AI-enhanced design: Uses AI algorithms for improved accuracy and faster response times

Multiple communication interfaces: Supports both UART and I2C communication

Low power consumption: Suitable for battery-powered devices

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor air quality in indoor places like homes, offices, and public spaces

Control air purifier operation based on air quality readings

Optimize ventilation and air conditioning systems

Enable smart home devices to respond to air quality changes

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Air Quality 12 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



