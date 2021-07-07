Air Flow Click is a compact add-on board that contains a flow-based 2-in-1 differential pressure sensor. This board features the LHDULTRAM012UB3, LHD ULTRA series micro-flow differential pressure sensor from First Sensor (part of TE Connectivity). This pressure sensor is based on thermal flow measurement of gas through dual micro-flow channels integrated within the silicon sensor chip to effectively maximize the dynamic range of the sensor ranging from 0 to 1250Pa. An on-board MCU with an accurate 24-bit ADC provides signal processing, including response from the two sensing elements, linearization, barometric compensation and temperature correction. This Click board™ is ideal for air flow monitoring and medical applications that demand high precision, extended measurement range, and the convenience of a single device.

