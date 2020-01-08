Create your own security system with this interesting project!

The project we are talking about is the AI-Powered Smart Home Security and it was created by Jeremy Webb. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Jeremy used one of our products, the MIC 2 click, equipped with a small microphone. This click can be used for the development of various audio and speech-related applications. This project leverages machine learning to continuously listen for break-ins and alert the owner via a companion app.

For more information about the MIC 2 click, please visit its product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe