Adding mikroBUS™ socket to your design was never easier

As the popularity of the mikroBUS™ standard grows, so does the number of boards you can spot it on. If you want to be added to our growing list, we have great news for you! We added technical drawings, as well as Altium and Eagle libraries. Adding the mikroBUS™ socket to your design was never easier.

mikroBUS™ socket is a fully-fledged, standardized monolithic component with all its pins clearly labeled, offering a very good grip for the Click board™, preventing it to flip over or to be placed incorrectly.

Adding a mikroBUS™ socket to your design allows you to utilize the ever-expanding range of Click boards™: sensors, wireless transceivers, audio amplifiers, LED displays, and more. It is the simplest way to add maximum connectivity.

If you want to add the mikroBUS™ socket to your design, we have three options for you:

Your Mikroe