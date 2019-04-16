Add some oomph to your desktop sound system!

Audio Amp 6 click is a mono/subwoofer audio amplifier, capable of delivering up to 18.5W per channel with the 4Ω load. It is based on the TPA3138D2, a class-D integrated amplifier, which utilizes a highly efficient switching scheme. With about 20mA in idle mode, it allows for longer operation and improved thermal performance, making it a perfect choice for various battery-powered applications.

The amplifier on the Click board™ works in so-called PBTL mode, a parallel connection of its two stereo channels. By utilizing this topology, it is capable of delivering almost twice the power compared to the stereo configuration. Unlike Audio Amp 5 click which uses the same IC in the two-channel topology (stereo), Audio Amp 6 click uses both channels to produce a single, more powerful output.

This makes Audio Amp 6 click a perfect solution to be used along with the Audio Amp 5 click for building home theater 2.1, 4.1, 5.1 or 7.1 systems. It is also a perfect solution for the development of various audio amplifying applications:

Battery-powered Bluetooth® speakers.

Wireless speakers.

TV audio sets.

Desktop PC monitors.

Other types of consumer audio equipment.

For more information about the Audio Amp 6 click, please visit our website.