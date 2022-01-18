Add SiBRAIN standard to your design!

168 positions high-speed SMT connectors compatible with SiBRAIN add-on boards are available in our shop!

The SiBRAIN standard defines both socket and add-on board, which facilitates installation and replacement of a microcontroller (MCU) or processor on a development board. This offers you absolute compatibility between the development board and any of the supported MCUs and processors, regardless of their pin number and architecture.

Adding SiBRAIN standard to your design allows you to utilize 119 SiBRAIN add-on boards available in our shop, or design your own with the MCU of your choice. To make it even easier, we made a SiBRAIN Connector Bundle that has everything you need to start your project with a revolutionary SiBRAIN standard.

The bundle consists of:

Now you can add revolutionary SiBRAIN standard to your design in a few easy steps.

Your MIKROE