Add mikroBUS™ to your design

The new mikroBUS™ sockets are now redesigned and improved. They are much sturdier, allowing a better grip of the Click board™.



In addition to added horizontal supports between two 8-pin connectors, the right lower edge is chamfered at the angle of 45°, the same as the Click board™, making it seamlessly fit into the mikroBUS™ socket. The new mikroBUS™ socket is now a fully-fledged, standardized monolithic component with all its pins clearly labeled, offering a very good grip for the Click board™, preventing it to flip over or to be placed incorrectly.



Adding a mikroBUS™ socket to your design allows you to utilize the ever-expanding range of Click boards™. Sensors, wireless transceivers, audio amplifiers, LED displays, and more. It is the simplest way to add maximum connectivity.



If you want to add the mikroBUS™ to your design, visit the product page.



