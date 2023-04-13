Unleash your board's potential - NECTO Custom board tool

Are you excited about your newly assembled board and can't wait to use it within mikroSDK and NECTO Studio? Want a seamless and efficient way to integrate it into your working environment? Look no further! The Custom Board Tool is here to revolutionize your workflow with just a few mouse clicks.

Create & integrate

Days of manual code writing and complex configurations are gone. The Custom Board Tool is a wizard-like tool that allows you to create and configure your hardware board easily. It guides you through the step-by-step process, making it easy to define your board's features, pin mappings, and peripherals. Specify the microcontroller, sensors, communication interfaces, and other components on your board intuitively. And most important, the Custom Board Tool generates all the necessary code and installs it directly into your mikroSDK and NECTO Studio environments.

Share & Collaborate - Amplify Your Development!

But that's not all! The Custom Board Tool also allows you to share your board designs with others. You can collaborate with team members, share your board configurations, and even make them public. This opens opportunities for community-driven development. You can contribute to the ecosystem by sharing your board designs with other developers or share them with us, and we will include it in the next official version of mikroSDK.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Whether you are creating an entirely new board from scratch or importing an existing one, our Custom Board Tool makes the process seamless. It automatically recognizes the mikroSDK version, ensuring compatibility and smooth integration with your environment. Follow these easy steps:



STEP 1 Give your board a name, and a nice picture to go along with it.

STEP 2 Select MCU that gives life to your board.

STEP 3 Add important interfaces, like mikroBUS™.

Curious to see the Custom Board Tool in action? Check out our exciting video showcasing the seamless integration of NECTO Studio's Custom Board Tool.



So why wait? Download NECTO Studio now and unlock the full potential of mikroSDK and NECTO Studio with our easy-to-use, time-saving Custom Board tool.





Your MIKROE