ADC 9 Click is 8th channel analog to digital converter expansion board, for projects where you have demand for multi channel ADC conversion such as microcontrollers with small number or none analog inputs. This Click board is based on MCP3564 a 24-bit Delta-Sigma Analog-to-Digital Converter with programmable data rate of up to 153.6 ksps from Microchip. It offer integrated features, such as internal oscillator, temperature sensor and burnout sensor detection, in order to reduce system component count and total solution cost. Ideal choice for precision dana acquisition systems, high resolution data converters, industrial control, battery-powered devices and many more.

ADC 9 Click can be used for an analog to digital conversion in various applications, such as precise temperature, strain, flow, force measurement and pressure measurement, manufacturing process control, precise instrumentation in general, and similar applications.

For more information visit ADC 9 Click product page.