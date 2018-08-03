ADC 7 click - 32-bit analog to digital converter

An analog-to-digital converter is a system that converts an analog signal, such as a sound picked up by a microphone or light entering a digital camera, into a digital signal. An ADC may also provide an isolated measurement such as an electronic device that converts an input analog voltage or current to a digital number representing the magnitude of the voltage or current.

On the menu today we have ADC 7 click board. ADC 7 click is an advanced 32-bit analog to digital converter (ADC) which uses the LTC2500-32, a 32-bit oversampling SAR ADC with a configurable digital filter.

The integrated configurable filter is used to process the data from the 32bit successive approximation register (SAR) core, providing a very low noise output, allowing a high dynamic range of up to 148dB. It also simplifies the design, as it relaxes anti-aliasing filter requirements for the input signal.



