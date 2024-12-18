ADC 26 Click featuring a delta-sigma (ΔΣ) 12-bit ADC with an I2C-compatible interface

Convert analog signals into precise digital values with the ADS1015L

ADC 26 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise analog-to-digital signal conversion. Based on the ADS1015L, a low-power 12-bit ADC from Texas Instruments, it offers high-performance and versatility.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards High-resolution conversion: 12-bit resolution for accurate measurements

12-bit resolution for accurate measurements Flexible input range: Supports a wide range of input voltages

Supports a wide range of input voltages Programmable Gain Amplifier (PGA): Allows for amplification of small signals

Allows for amplification of small signals Single-Shot and Continuous-Conversion modes: Offers both single-shot and continuous data acquisition

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor voltage, current, and temperature in various systems

Collect data from sensors like pressure, temperature, and humidity sensors

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about ADC 26 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE