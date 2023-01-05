ADC 20 Click is a compact add-on board with a high-performance data converter. This board features the TLA2518, an SPI-configurable eight-channel 12-bit successive approximation register analog-to-digital converter (SAR ADC) from Texas Instruments. The TLA2518 has an internal oscillator for the ADC conversion and supports averaging multiple data samples with a single conversion start. Also, the built-in programmable averaging filters help reduce noise from the analog inputs and reduce the number of data samples required to be read by the host MCU. All eight channels can be used as analog inputs, with the addition that the four channels can be used as digital inputs or digital outputs.

This Click board™ offers high accuracy for the most demanding applications, from general-purpose remote data acquisition to industrial applications.

For more information, visit the ADC 20 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s most recent standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE