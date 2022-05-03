ADC 18 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance data converter. This board features the MAX22005, an SPI-configurable twelve-channel 24-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) from Analog Devices. Input channels can be used as twelve single-ended, six differential, and up to eight multichannel configurable differential inputs. In total, the device supports up to 26 different configurations. The ADC is used with an integrated 5ppm/°C precision reference. Using high-voltage, zero-drift input amplifiers, standard industrial analog input voltage ranges are converted to the ADC input voltage range.

This Click board™ offers high accuracy for the most demanding applications, from general-purpose remote data acquisition to industrial applications.

For more information about ADC 18 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE