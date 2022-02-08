ADC 17 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance data converter. This board features the MAX11645, a low-power two-channel 12-bit analog-to-digital converter from Analog Devices. The MAX11645 measures two single-ended or one differential input. The fully differential analog inputs are software configurable (I2C interface) for unipolar or bipolar, and single-ended or differential operation. The 2.048V internal reference determines its full-scale analog input range.

This Click board™ offers complete, high accuracy solutions for the most demanding applications from energy-harvesting sensors to portable consumer electronics, point-of-load monitoring (voltage, current, and temperature), and more.

