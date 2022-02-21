ADC 16 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance data converter. This board features the ADS7142-Q1, a low-power two-channel 12-bit analog-to-digital converter from Texas Instruments. This I2C configurable 140kSPS successive approximation register (SAR) analog-to-digital converter (ADC) can autonomously monitor signals while maximizing system power, reliability, and performance. It implements event-triggered interrupts per channel using a digital window comparator with programmable high and low thresholds, hysteresis, and event counter.

This Click board™ offers high accuracy solution for the most demanding applications, from general-purpose monitoring applications (voltage, current, and temperature) to portable consumer electronics and more.

For more information about ADC 16 Click, please visit the product page.

