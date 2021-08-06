ADC 13 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance data converter. This board features the ADS1262, a 32-bit, high precision, 38-kSPS, analog-to-digital converter with programmable gain amplifier and voltage reference from Texas Instruments. This ADC consists of a low-noise CMOS PGA (gains 1 to 32), a ΔΣ modulator, followed by a programmable digital filter. The flexible analog frontend (AFE) incorporates two sensor-excitation current sources suitable for direct RTD measurement. A single-cycle settling digital filter maximizes multiple input conversion throughput while providing 130dB rejection of 50Hz and 60Hz line cycle interference.

This Click board™ offers complete, high accuracy solutions for the most demanding sensor applications, including weighing scales, strain-gauge sensors, thermocouples, and resistance temperature devices (RTD).

