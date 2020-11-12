ADC 12 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a fully-featured, general-purpose analog-to-digital converter. This board features the ADS7828, a low-power 12-bit data acquisition device that features a serial I2C interface and an 8-channel multiplexer from Texas Instruments. The A/D converter features a sample-and-hold amplifier and an internal, asynchronous clock.

The combination of an I2C serial interface, up to eight differential analog inputs, built-in reference with buffered output, and micro-power consumption makes this Click board™ ideal for applications requiring the A/D converter to be close to the input source in remote locations and for applications requiring isolation.

For more information about ADC 12 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe