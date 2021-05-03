ADC 11 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance data converter. This board features the LTC1864, a 16-bit 250ksps analog-to-digital converter from Analog Devices. With a typical supply current of only 850µA at the maximum sampling frequency, the LTC1864 is among the lowest power consumption ADCs available. After conversion, the LTC1864 goes into a low-power Sleep mode, further reducing the supply current. That’s why it can run at proper micro-power levels in applications that do not require the maximum sampling rate of the LTC1864. This Click board™ is suitable for high-speed data acquisition, low power battery-operated instrumentation, isolated and remote data acquisition, and many other applications.

