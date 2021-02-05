ADC 10 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance data converter. This board features the ADS122U04, a 24-bit precision ΔΣ analog-to-digital converter with UART compatible interface from Texas Instruments. It features two differential or four single-ended inputs through a flexible input multiplexer, a programmable gain amplifier up to 128, two programmable excitation current sources, a voltage reference, an oscillator, and a temperature sensor.

The ADS122U04 offers conversions at data rates up to 2000 samples-per-second with single-cycle settling. This Click board™ is suitable for measuring small sensor signals, such as resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), thermocouples, thermistors, and resistive bridge sensors.

