Adapter - USB-micro to USB-C

Today we present you - the USB 2.0 Micro Female to USB Type C Male Adapter.

This adapter represents a high-speed type C connector that converts the USB-C 2.0 micro head data into the ordinary USB 3.0 data cable. It has a data transfer rate of up to 480Mbps and supports high-power charging and quick data transfer alongside a reversible plug orientation and cable direction. Based on its compact design and dimensions, 25 x 10 x 6 millimeters (L x W x H), it provides an excellent solution for fulfilling many connections like USB-C smartphones, tablets, laptops, and power banks to charge and sync data.

