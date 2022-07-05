Adapter - USB-C to USB-A

Today we present you - USB 3.1 Type C Female to USB 3.0 A Male Data Adapter.



This adapter converts the USB-C head data into the ordinary USB 3.0 data cable, representing at the same time the new USB 3.1 design that supports charging and data transfer features. This type C connector supports reversible plug orientation as well as the cable direction. Based on its compact design and dimensions, 50x30x20 millimeters (L x W x H), it is an excellent solution for fulfilling many connections like USB-C smartphones, tablets, laptops, and power banks to charge and sync data.



For more information visit the official product page.



ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

