Adapter - USB-C Female to USB-mini Male

USB Type C Female to Mini USB Adapter represents a high-speed type C connector that converts the USB-C head data into the mini 2.0 USB data. It has a data transfer rate of up to 480Mbps and supports high-power charging and quick data transfer alongside a reversible plug orientation and cable direction. Based on its compact design and dimensions, 28 x 11 x 6 millimeters (L x W x H), it provides an excellent solution for fulfilling many connections like USB-C smartphones, tablets, laptops, MP3 players, power banks to charge and sync data, and other devices with mini 5-pin USB connector.

For more information about Adapter - USB-C Female to USB mini visit the official product page.

