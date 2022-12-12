ADAC 2 Click is a compact add-on board providing the ADC/DAC combo solution. This board features the MAX22000, a 24-bit ADC, an 18-bit DAC, and an analog front-end (AFE) from Analog Devices. It allows users to create a software-configurable (SPI interface) input/output that supports all standard industrial analog interfaces: -10V to +10V analog input or output, -20mA to +20mA analog input or output, as well as an RTD or thermocouple input for temperature measurement.

This Click board™ is designed to support industrial applications such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), programmable automation controllers (PACs), and process control applications that require configurable analog I/O.

For more information, visit the ADAC 2 Click product page.

