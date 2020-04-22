AD-SWIO Click is a Click board™ equipped with the AD74412R, from Analog Devices.

The AD74412R is a quad-channel software configurable input/output solution for building and process control applications. The AD-SWIO Click contains four 13-bit DACs, one per channel, and 16-bit Σ-∆ ADC. These options give a lot of flexibility in choosing functionality for analog output, analog input, digital input, resistance temperature detector (RTD), and thermocouple measurements integrated into a single chip solution with a serial peripheral interface (SPI). This Click is a perfect choice for process control, factory automation, motor drives, and building control systems.

For more information about the AD-SWIO Click, please visit the product page.

