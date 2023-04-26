Acid or alkali? Click – here’s your answer, from MIKROE

Our pH 2 Click compact add-on board is used to determine the alkalinity or acidity of a sample. This board measures hydrogen ion activity and produces an electrical potential or voltage, which can be further processed in analog or digital form. pH 2 Click features the MCP607 from Microchip. It performs level shifting and high-input impedance buffering in a single-supply pH-electrode circuit. In addition to LED signaling which is controlled by the user, temperature compensation is also possible by connecting an additional thermometer to the board.

ACID OR ALKALI? Here’s your answer

Branko Jaksic, Creative Roads Manager at MIKROE, filmed a quick video showcasing pH 2 Click in action! In this example, Branko used NECTO Studio IDE, Fusion for STM32 v8 development board, SiBRAIN for STM32F407ZG, and of course, the star of this video - pH 2 Click board. To test the capabilities of the pH 2 Click board, he filled two glasses - one with water (with the pH value of "7" @25° Celsius), and one with lemonade. As you can see in the video, because of the acidity of a lemon, the value of the pH scale goes down on the pH scale (pH value would be between 2 and 4 in general).

Don't miss out on an interesting video. Check it out to see pH 2 Click in action:



A COMPLETE SOLUTION

In case you want more, we are always here to support you. We made the essential development bundle for all your pH projects - the pH Click Bundle. With this bundle, you can start development right away. Everything you could need is there:

Click boards™

By using a Click board, developers can get a prototype design up and running in a very short space of time. We are constantly expanding our range of Clicks: for example, currently, we offer 18 different environmental Click boards, including pH 2 Click which is suitable for measuring pH in various applications, including water treatment, chemical processing, medical instrumentation, and environmental test systems



Click boards™ permit embedded designers to try many different peripheral functions, saving months of development time and significant investment in hardware. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket – which accepts all Click boards - on their development boards, and to date, we have released more than 1350 Click boards.



