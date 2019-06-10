Accurate temperature measuring and monitoring

The temperature outside is getting warmer every day. With Summer ahead of us, we can only expect sunnier days. That is why we are releasing a new temperature measurement Click board™

Thermo 11 Click is equipped with the sensor IC, which can digitize temperature measurements between -55°C and +150°C so that the temperature measurement data can be processed by the host MCU. The device provides an accuracy of ±1°C in the range from -20°C to +50°C. The sensor used on this Click board™ has a great combination of features that make it a perfect choice for any temperature measurement application: low power consumption.

Selectable averaging, programmable interrupt engine, compact sensor size, interrupt output pin, and more. The sensor itself requires almost no external components, which simplifies the design, reducing the cost and cutting the time to market.

For more information about Thermo 11 click, visit the product page.