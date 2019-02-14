Accurate pressure sensor – Diff Press click

Here’s a Click board™ designed to be your perfect choice when making pressure monitoring related applications. These include, but are not limited to: different kinds of HVAC applications, hospital beds, respiratory systems, process control, and similar applications which rely on accurate and reliable pressure monitoring.

The Diff Press click is an accurate pressure sensor Click board™ capable of measuring differential pressure. We’ve integrated a very precise differential pressure sensor - MPXV7007DP, produced by NXP. This piezo-resistive transducer is an advanced monolithic pressure sensor, combining advanced MEMS manufacturing technologies with on-chip signal processing, providing an accurate measurement with very low drift over temperature. The sensor outputs an analog voltage, linearly dependent on the applied pressure. This voltage is digitized by an accurate A/D converter and delivered over the I2C interface.

The MPXV7007DP sensor is shaped so that two small tubes can be attached to it, simplifying its practical application.

