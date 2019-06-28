Accurate measurement of a wide range of inductance

L meter Click is a compact and accurate Click board™, capable of measuring and monitoring the inductance of the external component. The board can be used to measure a wide range of inductance as well as to check the accuracy and precision of the coil.

The design is based on a single high-speed voltage comparator LM311 by which the frequency of the oscillating LC circuit is measured and, based on the known value of capacitance, measures the unknown inductance value. L meter click can be used to measure inductance as well as.

L meter click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

