Accurate compensated gauge pressure sensor with analog output

Pressure 12 click is a barometric gauge pressure measuring Click board™, equipped with the Amplified Basic Pressure sensor series (ABP), which features a ratiometric analog output, which is proportional to the applied pressure. It has an analog output which is updated once per millisecond.

The analog output is optimized to be directly used by the ADC peripheral of the host microcontroller. Although it can be used over a wide temperature range, the highest accuracy is achieved when used within the compensated temperature range from 0 ⁰C to +50 ⁰C. It can be used for measuring the gauge pressure within the range from 0 to 600 mbar

Besides a very low error margin of only 1.5% across the full-scale span (including errors caused by the offset, hysteresis, non-linearity, and other factors…), the sensor also features long-term stability (±0.25% FSS), low power consumption, making it a very cheap and simple solution for the development and prototyping of many different applications including:

HVAC systems

Pneumatic control and regulation,

Air/gas pressure monitoring,

low-power IoT weather nodes

Other similar applications that require an accurate gauge pressure measurement

"Gauge pressure is zero-referenced against ambient air pressure, so it is equal to absolute pressure minus atmospheric pressure. To distinguish a negative pressure, the value may be appended with the word vacuum or the gauge may be labeled a vacuum gauge"

