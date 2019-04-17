Account
Empty cart

0 item/s in cart

Your cart is empty !
Total $0.00
cart checkout

Accurate ambient light sensing over a wide brightness range

Published: 17/04/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:107

Accurate ambient light sensing over a wide brightness range

 

Ambient 8 click is equipped with the LTR-329ALS-01, an ambient light sensor (ALS) IC with I2C interface, providing accurate measurements of the ambient light intensity in a digital format.

 

Thanks to a 16-bit and resolution and high dynamic range with programmable gain, it can be used in both very dim and very bright lighting conditions: it can cover the range from 0.01 lx to 64 klx. It has an excellent IR filtering and two photo-sensing elements, allowing linear response over the entire range. This allows for flexible application designs.

 

Ambient 8 click is an ideal solution for the rapid development of various cost-effective applications that rely on light intensity sensing:

 

  • Optical switches
  • Screen backlight dimming
  • Light metering applications (lux meters)
  • Other similar light sensing applications

 

For more information about the Ambient 8 click, please visit our website.

 