Accurate ambient light sensing over a wide brightness range

Ambient 8 click is equipped with the LTR-329ALS-01, an ambient light sensor (ALS) IC with I2C interface, providing accurate measurements of the ambient light intensity in a digital format.

Thanks to a 16-bit and resolution and high dynamic range with programmable gain, it can be used in both very dim and very bright lighting conditions: it can cover the range from 0.01 lx to 64 klx. It has an excellent IR filtering and two photo-sensing elements, allowing linear response over the entire range. This allows for flexible application designs.

Ambient 8 click is an ideal solution for the rapid development of various cost-effective applications that rely on light intensity sensing:

Optical switches

Screen backlight dimming

Light metering applications (lux meters)

Other similar light sensing applications

