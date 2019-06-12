Accurate ambient light-intensity sensing

Ambient 7 Click board™, is a light intensity-sensing and measuring Click board™, which features an accurate light-intensity sensor labeled as SFH 5701 A01, made by Osram Opto Semiconductors. It offers a high measurement accuracy in wide range of the actual light intensity.

The spectral response of the sensor is calibrated to closely match the spectral response of the human eye. Thanks to its high level of integration, the sensor requires a minimal number of external components.

Ambient 7 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For more information about the Ambient 7 click, please visit our web page.