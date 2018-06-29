Accel 6 click - low power acceleration sensor

What do missiles and notebooks have in common?

They both need accelerometers to work properly. Calculate the change in velocity, divide it by time, and you get acceleration. So, every time you turn your phone, and the picture you're looking at also turns so that you can view it correctly, you have an accelerometer to thank.

Accel 6 click is a triaxial accelerometer on a Click board™.

Accel 6 click

The main component on the Click board™ is Bosch's BMA280, triaxial accelerometer sensor. The sensor has really low power consumption, so it will be a great addition to any IoT, hand-held application and gadget. BMA280 also has a temperature sensor.

The sensor has a set of features that make acceleration measurement easy and simple. Accel 6 click can measure acceleration up to ±16g, with selectable maximum range steps if you need more accuracy.

There are four different acceleration measurement ranges that can be selected: ±2g, ±4g, ±8g, and ±16g

Accel 6 click applications

You can use our newest sensor Click board™ for slope detection. Danijela, our graphic designer, is an avid cyclist, so she would very much like to have a small gadget that measures the slope while she is on her bike, somewhere in nature. The right readings could tell her whether she needs to put in more effort or not.

Other uses could be orientation recognition. This is most widely used for wearable devices, but another valuable application is shipment tracking. You could track and record the movement of a package, and for example get a notification if it has turned the wrong way. This is really useful if you are transferring something breakable.

