Accel 5 click - linear motion and gravitational force measurement

Accel 5 click can be used wherever a reliable detection of the acceleration-related events is needed: smart home applications, IoT applications, drop detection for warranty logging, power management based on motion, and similar.



The device is based around the BMA400, an ultra-low power triaxial accelerometer sensor, from Bosch Sensortech. This sensor has many features perfectly suited for IoT applications and wearables, offering a good balance between the performance and the power consumption. One of its key features is its ultra-low power consumption, allowing it to be used in various always-on low power applications. To improve the battery life, even more, this sensor also features a Sleep mode when the sensor current consumption is in the magnitude of few hundred nanoamperes.



This sensor can measure the acceleration in ranges of ±2 g, ±4 g, ±8, and ±16 g. It also offers lowpass filtering of the output data, in the range from 0.48 x ODR (Output Data Refresh rate), up to maximal ODR frequency of 800Hz.



