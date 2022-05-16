Accel 4 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an acceleration sensor. This board features the FXLS8964AF, a 12-bit three-axis accelerometer from NXP Semiconductors. It allows selectable full-scale acceleration measurements in ranges of ±2g, ±4g, ±8g, or ±16g in three axes with a configurable host interface that supports both SPI and I2C serial communication. The FXLS8964AF supports both high-performance and low-power operating modes, allowing maximum flexibility to meet the resolution and power needs for various unique use cases.

This Click board™ is suitable for a wide range of automotive (convenience and security), industrial, and medical IoT applications that require ultra-low-power Wake-Up on the motion.

