Accel 32 Click featuring an SPI 3-axis MEMS accelerometer for precise motion detection

Detect and monitor motion with high sensitivity and low power consumption using ADXL382-1

Accel 32 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise and reliable motion detection and monitoring. This board features the ADXL382-1, a wide bandwidth 3-axis MEMS accelerometer from Analog Devices.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

High performance: Offers high sensitivity, low noise density, and wide measurement ranges (±15g, ±30g, ±60g) for accurate motion detection

Advanced features: Supports single, double, and triple tap detection with false trigger prevention

Integrated temperature sensing: Provides temperature data for compensation and environmental monitoring

SPI interface: Enables easy communication and configuration with the host microcontroller

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor vibration and shock in industrial machinery and equipment

Monitor the structural integrity of buildings and bridges

Enable precise motion control and navigation for robots

Enable activity tracking, gesture recognition, and other motion-based features in wearable devices

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Accel 32 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



