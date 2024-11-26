Accel 31 Click featuring a triaxial high-performance low-g accelerometer

Measure acceleration in three axes (x, y, z) for precise motion and orientation detection with BMA580

Accel 31 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise motion and orientation detection in space-constrained devices, based on the BMA580 triaxial low-g accelerometer from Bosch Sensortec.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards High resolution: Offers 16-bit resolution for precise measurements

Offers 16-bit resolution for precise measurements Flexible measurement ranges: Supports various measurement ranges to suit different applications

Supports various measurement ranges to suit different applications Low power consumption: Includes power-saving modes for battery-powered devices

Includes power-saving modes for battery-powered devices Self-wake-up functionality: Automatically wakes up the device in response to motion

Automatically wakes up the device in response to motion Bone conduction-based voice activity detection: Enables voice activity detection without a dedicated microphone

APPLICATIONS:



Track motion and activity in fitness trackers, and other wearable devices

devices Enable motion-based features and gesture recognition in hearables

Provide motion sensing for gaming controllers, virtual reality headsets, and other consumer devices

devices Monitor vibration and motion in industrial equipment

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Accel 31 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE